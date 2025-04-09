SHIFU

The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.

PozíciaNo.9134

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%

Počet coinov v obehu0

Max. počet coinov v obehu100,000,000,000

Celková ponuka100,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum1516.7577502866668,2025-04-25

Najnižšia cena0.000006932320616391,2025-04-09

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

