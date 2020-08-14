SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
PozíciaNo.95
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu0.0002%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)2.18%
Počet coinov v obehu2,538,289,190.2233224
Max. počet coinov v obehu0
Celková ponuka3,000,000,000
Rýchlosť obehu%
Dátum vydania2020-08-14 00:00:00
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Najnižšia cena0.02893886,2020-11-04
Verejný blockchainETH
