Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.
PozíciaNo.1093
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.00%
Počet coinov v obehu24,150,500,892.670006
Max. počet coinov v obehu30,000,000,000
Celková ponuka29,696,500,892.670006
Rýchlosť obehu0.805%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum292.4109226098197,2021-11-29
Najnižšia cena0.000056931377751,2020-05-07
Verejný blockchainKLAY
Sektor
Sociálne siete
