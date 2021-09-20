MMUI

MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

MenoMMUI

PozíciaNo.800

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.09%

Počet coinov v obehu476,246,491

Max. počet coinov v obehu800,000,000

Celková ponuka800,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.5953%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.96302911550904,2021-09-20

Najnižšia cena0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24

Verejný blockchainMMUI

ÚvodMetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.