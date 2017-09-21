LINK

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

MenoLINK

PozíciaNo.12

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0031%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)26.75%

Počet coinov v obehu657,099,970.4527867

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania2017-09-21 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.0914 USDT

Celkové maximum52.87608912,2021-05-10

Najnižšia cena0.1262969970703125,2017-09-23

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.