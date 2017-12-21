ELF

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

PozíciaNo.258

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.74%

Počet coinov v obehu745,027,105.0978751

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka996,446,727.063685

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania2017-12-21 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.099 USDT

Celkové maximum2.7656800746917725,2018-01-07

Najnižšia cena0.0350131599961,2020-03-13

Verejný blockchainETH

