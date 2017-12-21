ELF

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

MenoELF

PozíciaNo.258

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.74%

Počet coinov v obehu745,027,105.0978751

Max. počet coinov v obehu0

Celková ponuka996,446,727.063685

Rýchlosť obehu%

Dátum vydania2017-12-21 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.099 USDT

Celkové maximum2.7656800746917725,2018-01-07

Najnižšia cena0.0350131599961,2020-03-13

Verejný blockchainETH

Úvodaelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.

MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
Hľadať
Obľúbené
ELF/USDT
ELF
----
--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (ELF)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Trhové obchody
Spot
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
MEXC je váš najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu. Preskúmajte poprednú svetovú burzu kryptomien na nákup, obchodovanie a zarábanie krypta. Obchodujte s Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereom ETH a viac ako 3,000 altcoinmi.
ELF/USDT
ELF
--
--‎--
24 hod High
--
24 hod Low
--
24 hod objem (ELF)
--
24 hod množstvo (USDT)
--
Graf
Kniha objednávok
Trhové obchody
Info
Otvorené príkazy（0）
História príkazov
História obchodu
Otvorené pozície (0)
network_iconNenormálna sieť
Hranica 1
Online zákaznícky servis
Loading...