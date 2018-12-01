BLY

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.

PozíciaNo.1410

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.08%

Počet coinov v obehu960,149,995.66

Max. počet coinov v obehu1,000,000,000

Celková ponuka1,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.9601%

Dátum vydania2018-12-01 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.676306,2021-04-04

Najnižšia cena0.002898288580552685,2023-06-12

Verejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociálne siete

