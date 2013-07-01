XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

නමXLM

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.15

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව0.0025%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)0.47%

සංසරණ සැපයුම31,146,233,672.199463

උපරිම සැපයුම50,001,806,812

මුළු සැපයුම50,001,786,892.81785

සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.6229%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය2013-07-01 00:00:00

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

අඩුම මිල0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්XLM

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.