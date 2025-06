XDB

XDB is the native coin of the XDB CHAIN, categorized as a Real World Asset (RWA). The XDB CHAIN represents a pioneering protocol layer often referred to as the technology that "empowers brands and consumers of tomorrow". This platform is specifically designed to facilitate the rapid and cost-effective transfer of Branded Coins (BCO), underpinning a unique tokenomics structure that implements continual token burn mechanisms linked to real-world utility (RWU). The XDB CHAIN operates on an advanced, decentralized infrastructure that is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly with open APIs. This network is comprised of interconnected nodes known as “XDB CHAIN cores", which are operated by various individuals and entities globally. Through the XDB CHAIN, users have the capability to develop payment-related applications and devices. Additionally, it allows users to mint their own digital assets on the network, which can be leveraged to enhance audience engagement for various brands

නමXDB

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.1303

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0,00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0,00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)0,00%

සංසරණ සැපයුම17 197 670 082

උපරිම සැපයුම0

මුළු සැපයුම18 974 370 019,97

සංසරණ අනුපාතය%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය--

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ1.0288635012534548,2021-11-16

අඩුම මිල0.000213677202181352,2024-11-03

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්XDB

අංශය

සමාජ මාධ්‍ය

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.