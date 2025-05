WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

නමWEMIX

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.323

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව0.0001%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)5.27%

සංසරණ සැපයුම421,685,657.1177949

උපරිම සැපයුම590,000,000

මුළු සැපයුම541,279,481.3652309

සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.7147%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය--

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

අඩුම මිල0.12754054,2021-06-22

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්WEMIX

