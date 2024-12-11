U2U

U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.

නමU2U

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.1245

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0,00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0,00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)%0,03

සංසරණ සැපයුම1.526.009.637

උපරිම සැපයුම10.000.000.000

මුළු සැපයුම9.150.000.000

සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.1526%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය--

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ0.022144091827992506,2024-12-11

අඩුම මිල0.003663940949886323,2025-04-18

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්U2U

අංශය

සමාජ මාධ්‍ය

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.