Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

නමSUI

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.12

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව0.0032%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)42.90%

සංසරණ සැපයුම3,338,327,017.9116654

උපරිම සැපයුම10,000,000,000

මුළු සැපයුම10,000,000,000

සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.3338%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය--

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

අඩුම මිල0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්SUI

