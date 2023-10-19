SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

නමSUI

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.13

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව0.0029%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)16.66%

සංසරණ සැපයුම3,396,671,135.3644433

උපරිම සැපයුම10,000,000,000

මුළු සැපයුම10,000,000,000

සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.3396%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය--

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

අඩුම මිල0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්SUI

හැඳින්වීමSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

අංශය

සමාජ මාධ්‍ය

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.

MEXC යනු ක්‍රිප්ටෝ ඉපැයීමට ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්‍රමයයි. ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම, වෙළඳාම් කිරීම සහ උපයා ගැනීම සඳහා ලොව ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුව ගවේෂණය කරන්න. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, සහ විකල්ප කාසි 3,000කට වඩා වෙළඳාම් කරන්න.
සොයන්න
ප්‍රියතම
SUI/USDE
SUI
----
--
පැය 24 ඉහළ
--
පැය 24 පහළ
--
පැය 24 පරිමාව (SUI)
--
පැය 24 ක මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය (USDE)
--
ප්‍රස්තාරය
තොරතුරු
ඇණවුම් පොත
වෙළඳපොළ ගනුදෙනු
ඇණවුම් පොත
වෙළඳපොළ ගනුදෙනු
ඇණවුම් පොත
වෙළඳපොළ ගනුදෙනු
වෙළඳපොළ ගනුදෙනු
ස්පොට්
විවෘත ඇණවුම්（0）
ඇණවුම් ඉතිහාසය
වෙළඳ ඉතිහාසය
විවෘත ගනුදෙනු (0)
MEXC යනු ක්‍රිප්ටෝ ඉපැයීමට ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්‍රමයයි. ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම, වෙළඳාම් කිරීම සහ උපයා ගැනීම සඳහා ලොව ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුව ගවේෂණය කරන්න. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, සහ විකල්ප කාසි 3,000කට වඩා වෙළඳාම් කරන්න.
SUI/USDE
SUI
--
--‎--
පැය 24 ඉහළ
--
පැය 24 පහළ
--
පැය 24 පරිමාව (SUI)
--
පැය 24 ක මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය (USDE)
--
ප්‍රස්තාරය
ඇණවුම් පොත
වෙළඳපොළ ගනුදෙනු
තොරතුරු
විවෘත ඇණවුම්（0）
ඇණවුම් ඉතිහාසය
වෙළඳ ඉතිහාසය
විවෘත ගනුදෙනු (0)
network_iconජාලය අසාමාන්‍යයි
ඔන්ලයින් පාරිභෝගික සේවාව
Loading...