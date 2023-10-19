SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
නමSUI
ශ්රේණිගත කිරීමNo.13
වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00
සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00
වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව0.0029%
වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)16.66%
සංසරණ සැපයුම3,396,671,135.3644433
උපරිම සැපයුම10,000,000,000
මුළු සැපයුම10,000,000,000
සංසරණ අනුපාතය0.3396%
නිකුත් කළ දිනය--
වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල--
සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
අඩුම මිල0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්SUI
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.