A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, 7 hours ago, a whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid and spent $5.97 million to purchase 165,366
Hyperliquid
USDCoin
PANews2025/06/27 11:23
Resolv team members deny the suspicion that the foundation sold coins, saying that 1.6 million RESOLVs have been repurchased

PANews reported on June 27 that Tim Shekikhachev, a member of the Resolv team, posted on X that Resolv has released more than 15% of its token supply to the
Resolv
TokenFi
PANews2025/06/27 11:18
Hazeflow founder: Polychain made more than 4 times the profit by selling Celestia staking rewards

PANews reported on June 27 that Hazeflow founder Pavel Paramonov said on the X platform: "Polychain invested about $20 million in Celestia and sold tokens worth more than $80 million
PANews2025/06/27 11:02
The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC
USDCoin
FUTURECOIN
Belgravia Hartford Completes $1 Million Credit Line Drawdown to Expand Its Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 27 that according to newsfilecorp, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced that it had completed the withdrawal of the second installment of $1
World Chain launches the "Humanity First Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, World Chain, which is associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched the "Human Priority Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism. This mechanism
South Korean lawmakers seek to include cryptocurrencies as underlying assets in ETFs

PANews reported on June 27 that according to News1, Min Byeong-dug, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill to amend the Capital Markets Act, which
Ethereum ecosystem has generated $7.3 billion in fees in the past year

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, according to data from Token Terminal, the Ethereum ecosystem generated US$7.3 billion in fees in the past year.
SiloFinance attackers transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Paidun monitoring, the SiloFinance attacker marked the address and transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash.
Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for helping to manage illegal currency exchange and cryptocurrency team

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, knowing that his boss Liu Hanquan was operating an unlicensed currency exchange business, 34-year-old man Xie Jiajie still helped him
