Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
PANews2025/07/02 22:46
Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoin purchases dominate crypto payments in Europe, with Poland in the lead.
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:37
BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
PANews2025/07/02 22:29
DeFi Development Corp discloses $112.5 million private placement to fund SOL purchases

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Solana Ecosystem listed company DeFi Development Corp (stock code DFDV) disclosed details of a $112.5 million private placement, which will
PANews2025/07/02 22:26
U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 4,162 ETH

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC (about $234.93 million) today; Fidelity had an outflow of
PANews2025/07/02 22:10
Belgian bank KBC to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum trading services for retail customers

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, KBC, one of the largest banks in Belgium, plans to provide Bitcoin and Ethereum investment services to retail customers through its
PANews2025/07/02 22:08
REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF is now live

PANews reported on July 2 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote on the X platform: "The first Solana staking ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) is officially launched; the new ETF
PANews2025/07/02 22:03
Skybridge Capital founder: The trend of listed companies' crypto reserves will eventually fade

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, said that the recent trend of listed companies adopting cryptocurrency
PANews2025/07/02 21:56

