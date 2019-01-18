mexc
РынкиКупить криптоСпот
В тренде
ФьючерсыФьючерсы M-Day

Торговля

Mobile
Отсканируйте, чтобы скачать приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Клиент WindowsПодробнее

V Systems

VSYS/USDT
----
--
Макс 24ч
0.0000000
Мин 24ч
0.0000000
Объем 24ч (VSYS)
0.00
Сумма 24ч (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24ч
0.0000000
Мин 24ч
0.0000000
Объем 24ч (VSYS)
0.00
Сумма 24ч (USDT)
0.00
График
Информация о токене
Loading..
Базовый
TradingView
Глубина
VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
VSYS
Время выпуска
2019-01-18 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
0.0265 USDT
Макс. предложение
5,217,805,400
Книга ордеров
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Цена(USDT)

(VSYS)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Сумма()
Цена()
Сумма()
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренде
Купить VSYS
Продать VSYS
Лимит
Маркет
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Доступно -- USDT
ЦенаUSDT
СуммаVSYS
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- VSYS
ЦенаUSDT
СуммаVSYS
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Количество
Сумма ордера
Исполнено
Условия триггера
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Сеть стабильна
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Онлайн-поддержка клиентов
Онлайн-поддержка клиентов
Loading...