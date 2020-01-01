mexc
РынкиКупить криптоСпот
В тренде
ФьючерсыФьючерсы M-Day

Торговля

Mobile
Отсканируйте, чтобы скачать приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Клиент WindowsПодробнее

Rarible

RARI/USDT
----
--
Макс 24ч
0.0000
Мин 24ч
0.0000
Объем 24ч (RARI)
0.00
Сумма 24ч (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24ч
0.0000
Мин 24ч
0.0000
Объем 24ч (RARI)
0.00
Сумма 24ч (USDT)
0.00
График
Информация о токене
Loading..
Базовый
TradingView
Глубина
RARI
Rarible, an NFT-based digital collection and trading platform, has launched the governance token RARI, through which users can mint, buy and sell digital collections without any coding skills. With the increase in the number of users of the platform and the expansion of the market, the future plans to transform to a fully decentralized autonomous organization. Therefore, the governance token will manage the development and decision-making of the platform. RARI allows the most active creators and collectors on Rarible to vote for any platform upgrade and participate in management and review. RARI is not sold on the platform and can only be obtained through active participation in the platform. The team calls this method "Marketplace Liquidity Mining" (Marketplace Liquidity Mining). More than half of the total supply of RARI tokens are reserved for sellers and buyers on the Rarible market. The team will obtain RARI through weekly distribution based on the user's weekly purchases and sales.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
RARI
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
25,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(RARI)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Сумма()
Цена()
Сумма()
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренде
Купить RARI
Продать RARI
Лимит
Маркет
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Доступно -- USDT
ЦенаUSDT
СуммаRARI
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- RARI
ЦенаUSDT
СуммаRARI
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Количество
Сумма ордера
Исполнено
Условия триггера
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Сеть стабильна
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Онлайн-поддержка клиентов
Онлайн-поддержка клиентов
Loading...