mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
ChainLink
LINK/USDT
7.5897-1.52%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
7.7974
Мин 24ч
7.4955
Объем 24ч (LINK)
174.58K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
1.34M
Макс 24ч
7.7974
Мин 24ч
7.4955
Объем 24ч (LINK)
174.58K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
1.34M
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
LINK
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
LINK
Время выпуска
2017-09-21 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
0.0914 USDT
Макс. предложение
1,000,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(LINK)

(USDT)

7.5897$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(LINK)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(LINK)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить LINK
Продать LINK
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воLINK
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- LINK
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воLINK
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM