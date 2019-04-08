mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
IRISnet
IRIS/USDT
0.013050.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.01309
Мин 24ч
0.01304
Объем 24ч (IRIS)
4.25M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
55.95K
Макс 24ч
0.01309
Мин 24ч
0.01304
Объем 24ч (IRIS)
4.25M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
55.95K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
IRIS
IRISnet: Interchain Service Hub for NextGen Distributed Applications -- A BPoS Blockchain that is Self Evolutionary. IRIS network (a.k.a. IRISnet) aims to establish a technology foundation to facilitate construction of next-generation distributed applications. By incorporating a comprehensive service infrastructure and an enhanced IBC protocol into Cosmos stack, IRISnet enables integration and interoperablity of business services offered by heterogeneous blockchains including public chains as well as consortium chains.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
IRIS
Время выпуска
2019-04-08 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
0.2575 USDT
Макс. предложение
2,008,359,495
Книга ордеров
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Цена(USDT)

(IRIS)

(USDT)

0.01305$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(IRIS)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(IRIS)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить IRIS
Продать IRIS
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воIRIS
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- IRIS
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воIRIS
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM