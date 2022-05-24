mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
FirmaChain
FCT2/USDT
0.03914+0.77%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.03925
Мин 24ч
0.03884
Объем 24ч (FCT2)
315.17K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
12.42K
Макс 24ч
0.03925
Мин 24ч
0.03884
Объем 24ч (FCT2)
315.17K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
12.42K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
FCT2
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal to become a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
FCT2
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
626,898,757
Книга ордеров
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Цена(USDT)

(FCT2)

(USDT)

0.03914$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(FCT2)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(FCT2)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить FCT2
Продать FCT2
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воFCT2
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- FCT2
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воFCT2
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM