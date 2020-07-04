mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Travala
AVA/USDT
0.5861800.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.586300
Мин 24ч
0.577056
Объем 24ч (AVA)
142.09K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
82.59K
Макс 24ч
0.586300
Мин 24ч
0.577056
Объем 24ч (AVA)
142.09K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
82.59K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
AVA
Founded in 2017, Travala.com claims to be the leading blockchain-based travel booking platform offering over 2,000,000 hotels and accommodations in 230 countries with cheaper prices than mainstream travel booking platforms. As the native cryptocurrency of Travala.com, AVA is a Binance Chain-based token that can be used for payments, givebacks, loyalty rewards, activating discounts, a store of value and several other use cases. Their team comprises individuals from the travel, FinTech, and blockchain industry. Travala.com’s vision is to align travel booking with the ethos of decentralized technology, promote accessibility, offer censorship-resistant and peer-to-peer transactions, and build open-source technology for the travel industry. More information can be found at (https://www.travala.com)
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
AVA
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
61,383,832
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(AVA)

(USDT)

0.586180$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(AVA)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(AVA)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить AVA
Продать AVA
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воAVA
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- AVA
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воAVA
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM