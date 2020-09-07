ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Название криптовалютыACH

МестоNo.198

Рыночная капитализация$0.00

Полностью разводненная рыночная капитализация$0.00

Доля рынка%

Торговый объем/рыночная капитализация (24ч)0.42%

Оборотное предложение8,969,877,314.659935

Макс. предложение10,000,000,000

Общее предложение9,999,999,999.999989

Коэффициент обращения0.8969%

Дата выпуска2020-09-07 00:00:00

Цена, по которой актив был впервые выпущен--

Исторический максимум0.19750365,2021-08-06

Наименьшая цена0.00133775,2021-07-20

Публичный блокчейнETH

