ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

NumeZIL

PozițieNo.182

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.14%

Ofertă află în circulație19,567,236,492.27627

Ofertă maximă21,000,000,000

Ofertă totală20,250,191,917.98627

Rată de circulație0.9317%

Data emiterii2018-01-25 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.0081 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna0.25629331,2021-05-06

Cel mai mic preț0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Lanț de blocuri publicZIL

IntroducereZilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.