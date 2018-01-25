ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Loading...