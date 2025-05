XMR

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

PozițieNo.23

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0018%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)466.24%

Ofertă află în circulație18,446,744.07370955

Ofertă maximă∞

Ofertă totală18,446,744.07370955

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2014-04-18 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna517.62024523,2021-05-07

Cel mai mic preț0.21296699345111847,2015-01-14

Lanț de blocuri publicXMR

