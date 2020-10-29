WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

NumeWOO

PozițieNo.275

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.68%

Ofertă află în circulație1,913,169,824.037396

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală2,213,169,824.037396

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2020-10-29 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.02 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Cel mai mic preț0,2020-10-29

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

