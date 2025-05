WNXM

Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They’ve used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance.

NumeWNXM

PozițieNo.9652

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)351.79%

Ofertă află în circulație657,237.34712418

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală657,237.34712418

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2020-07-18 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna134.14417963,2021-05-12

Cel mai mic preț7.823164130047671,2022-12-30

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

