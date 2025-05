WITCH

WITCH is a project that will bridge between the exciting world of and boundless potential of NFTs and you through our products (WitchWitch, Witchcraft). Witchwitch is our first location-based social media platform where user uploaded content will be stored on the blockchain. Users can later mint their content as NFTs on Witchcraft. Besides issuing NFTs users can also participate in NFT auctions dropped by renowned artist, celebrities on Witchcraft.Through our parternship with major entertainment and graphic design companies such as Warner Music Korea and Studio Lennon, we plan to hold auctions of high quality NFTs of the most sought after artists across the world.

NumeWITCH

PozițieNo.1735

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.56%

Ofertă află în circulație27,299,365.38

Ofertă maximă100,000,000

Ofertă totală100,000,000

Rată de circulație0.2729%

Data emiterii2021-07-20 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.85192362,2021-07-21

Cel mai mic preț0.044990485316681025,2025-01-12

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

