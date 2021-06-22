WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

NumeWEMIX

PozițieNo.323

Capitalizare de piață$0,00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)%5,27

Ofertă află în circulație421.685.657,1177949

Ofertă maximă590.000.000

Ofertă totală541.279.481,3652309

Rată de circulație0.7147%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

Cel mai mic preț0.12754054,2021-06-22

Lanț de blocuri publicWEMIX

