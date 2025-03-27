WAL
Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.
NumeWAL
PozițieNo.96
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață0.0002%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)4.39%
Ofertă află în circulație1,315,416,667
Ofertă maximă5,000,000,000
Ofertă totală5,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.263%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27
Cel mai mic preț0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27
Lanț de blocuri publicSUI
Sector
Rețele sociale
