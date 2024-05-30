VTRADING
The Vtrading ecosystem is a comprehensive quantitative trading platform designed to meet the diverse needs of numerous traders. Based on a deep understanding and thorough analysis of the quantitative trading market, Vtrading realized that building a multi-functional trading platform was necessary. Consequently, the ecosystem encompasses a strategy marketplace, automated trading capabilities, embedded systems, private custom deployments, and other features. These comprehensive offerings align with Vtrading's original intent to provide an all-encompassing solution that addresses the varied trading requirements of a large trader base. By integrating multiple parties and functionalities into one platform layer, Vtrading aims to streamline and enhance the overall quantitative trading experience.
NumeVTRADING
PozițieNo.4434
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație0
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.08890585270467183,2024-05-30
Cel mai mic preț0.002609367109474694,2025-05-30
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
Sector
Rețele sociale
