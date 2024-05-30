VTRADING

The Vtrading ecosystem is a comprehensive quantitative trading platform designed to meet the diverse needs of numerous traders. Based on a deep understanding and thorough analysis of the quantitative trading market, Vtrading realized that building a multi-functional trading platform was necessary. Consequently, the ecosystem encompasses a strategy marketplace, automated trading capabilities, embedded systems, private custom deployments, and other features. These comprehensive offerings align with Vtrading's original intent to provide an all-encompassing solution that addresses the varied trading requirements of a large trader base. By integrating multiple parties and functionalities into one platform layer, Vtrading aims to streamline and enhance the overall quantitative trading experience.

NumeVTRADING

PozițieNo.4434

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.08890585270467183,2024-05-30

Cel mai mic preț0.002609367109474694,2025-05-30

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereThe Vtrading ecosystem is a comprehensive quantitative trading platform designed to meet the diverse needs of numerous traders. Based on a deep understanding and thorough analysis of the quantitative trading market, Vtrading realized that building a multi-functional trading platform was necessary. Consequently, the ecosystem encompasses a strategy marketplace, automated trading capabilities, embedded systems, private custom deployments, and other features. These comprehensive offerings align with Vtrading's original intent to provide an all-encompassing solution that addresses the varied trading requirements of a large trader base. By integrating multiple parties and functionalities into one platform layer, Vtrading aims to streamline and enhance the overall quantitative trading experience.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.