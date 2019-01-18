VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

NumeVSYS

PozițieNo.1970

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.01%

Ofertă află în circulație3,417,316,900

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală5,425,924,313

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2019-01-18 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.0265 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Cel mai mic preț0.00027306325624907,2025-05-30

Lanț de blocuri publicVSYS

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.