Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

PozițieNo.794

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.65%

Ofertă află în circulație121,180,912.4

Ofertă maximă210,000,000

Ofertă totală210,000,000

Rată de circulație0.577%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna3.9177215,2021-09-06

Cel mai mic preț0.140720736515,2020-03-13

Lanț de blocuri publicTOMO

