Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
NumeSUPRA
PozițieNo.484
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.03%
Ofertă află în circulație13,884,629,169.845306
Ofertă maximă100,000,000,000
Ofertă totală79,835,934,226.6122
Rată de circulație0.1388%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08
Cel mai mic preț0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24
Lanț de blocuri publicSUPRA
