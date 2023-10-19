SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

NumeSUI

PozițieNo.12

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0032%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)42.90%

Ofertă află în circulație3,338,327,017.9116654

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală10,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.3338%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Cel mai mic preț0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Lanț de blocuri publicSUI

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.