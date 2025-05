SOVRN

Sovrun is reimagining gaming by empowering players to own their digital assets and evolve from participants to architects of their virtual worlds. The ecosystem spans from low-touch innovations like NFTs and token-based ownership, to high-touch experiences such as co-creation within fully onchain games and Autonomous Worlds (AWs). From asset creation to player-driven economies to permissionlessly building on composable and modular environments, Sovrun pioneers the next era of interactive entertainment where deeper participation, empowerment, and engagement shape the future of gaming.

PozițieNo.1638

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.11%

Ofertă află în circulație184,592,548

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală896,771,567

Rată de circulație0.1845%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.5286975331102572,2022-04-27

Cel mai mic preț0.008105864997818926,2025-04-09

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

