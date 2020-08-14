SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

NumeSAND

PozițieNo.94

Capitalizare de piață$0,00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00

Cotă de piață0.0002%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)%3,76

Ofertă află în circulație2.538.289.190,2233224

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală3.000.000.000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2020-08-14 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Cel mai mic preț0.02893886,2020-11-04

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

