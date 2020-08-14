SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
NumeSAND
PozițieNo.94
Capitalizare de piață$0,00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00
Cotă de piață0.0002%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)%3,76
Ofertă află în circulație2.538.289.190,2233224
Ofertă maximă0
Ofertă totală3.000.000.000
Rată de circulație%
Data emiterii2020-08-14 00:00:00
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Cel mai mic preț0.02893886,2020-11-04
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
Sector
Rețele sociale
