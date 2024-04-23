SAFE

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

NumeSAFE

PozițieNo.157

Capitalizare de piață$0,00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)28,77%

Ofertă află în circulație593 656 410

Ofertă maximă1 000 000 000

Ofertă totală1 000 000 000

Rată de circulație0.5936%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23

Cel mai mic preț0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

Loading...