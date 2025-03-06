ROAM

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

PozițieNo.521

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)7.55%

Ofertă află în circulație295,183,777.3783

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală998,003,314.295353

Rată de circulație0.2951%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.40935268299243394,2025-03-06

Cel mai mic preț0.11658351811502074,2025-03-12

Lanț de blocuri publicSOL

