ROAM
Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.
NumeROAM
PozițieNo.521
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)7.55%
Ofertă află în circulație295,183,777.3783
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală998,003,314.295353
Rată de circulație0.2951%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.40935268299243394,2025-03-06
Cel mai mic preț0.11658351811502074,2025-03-12
Lanț de blocuri publicSOL
