RIB

Ribus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.

NumeRIB

PozițieNo.5521

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă300,000,000

Ofertă totală295,510,000

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.1210085728693882,2024-02-06

Cel mai mic preț0.004159623286186239,2024-08-06

Lanț de blocuri publicMATIC

IntroducereRibus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.