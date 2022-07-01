RET

Renewable Energy Token (RET) token is a BEP-20 token created on January 04, 2022 on the Binance Smart Chain network and that one designed to the functional and experience for all supporters of renewable energy. It allows them to participate in the creation of physical projects on renewable energy that are environmentally friendly. In addition, those who hold the RET, both contribute to the spread of renewable energy and benefit from its rewards

NumeRET

PozițieNo.2181

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație20,117,705,009,195,100

Ofertă maximă50,000,000,000,000,000

Ofertă totală50,000,000,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.4023%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000000985108983,2023-04-05

Cel mai mic preț0,2022-07-01

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

