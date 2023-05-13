PIKABOSS

Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.

NumePIKABOSS

PozițieNo.779

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație420,690,000,000,000

Ofertă maximă420,690,000,000,000

Ofertă totală420,690,000,000,000

Rată de circulație1%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22

Cel mai mic preț0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Loading...