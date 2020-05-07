PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

NumePIB

PozițieNo.1108

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație24,150,500,892.670006

Ofertă maximă30,000,000,000

Ofertă totală29,696,500,892.670006

Rată de circulație0.805%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Cel mai mic preț0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Lanț de blocuri publicKLAY

