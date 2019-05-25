PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

NumePCX

PozițieNo.2242

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.18%

Ofertă află în circulație12,505,374.7

Ofertă maximă21,000,000

Ofertă totală12,505,374.7

Rată de circulație0.5954%

Data emiterii2019-05-25 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Cel mai mic preț0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Lanț de blocuri publicPCX

IntroducereChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.