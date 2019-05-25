PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

NumePCX

PozițieNo.2242

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.18%

Ofertă află în circulație12,505,374.7

Ofertă maximă21,000,000

Ofertă totală12,505,374.7

Rată de circulație0.5954%

Data emiterii2019-05-25 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Cel mai mic preț0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Lanț de blocuri publicPCX

IntroducereChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Căutare
Favorite
PCX/USDT
ChainX
----
--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (PCX)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Info
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Tranzacții de piață
Spot
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
PCX/USDT
ChainX
--
--‎--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (PCX)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Info
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
network_iconRețea anormală
Linie 1
Serviciu virtual pentru clienți
Loading...