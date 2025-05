ORT

OrtJob is a new blockchain platform powered by DeFi and self governing DAO created to actualize these two dreams as it delivers freelance jobs based on a secure, decentralized technology. Freelancers will have a vast variety of job options as well as payment methods to choose from. It allows users transparency as they can look at detailed reviews and descriptions of the employer and freelancer. The greatest benefit of this platform has to be that there is NO COMMISSION, meaning users will not be skimped out of any hard worked money.

NumeORT

PozițieNo.1583

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.06%

Ofertă află în circulație816,719,844.8

Ofertă maximă900,000,000

Ofertă totală900,000,000

Rată de circulație0.9074%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.07457966384866581,2022-04-01

Cel mai mic preț0.001356615264875941,2022-08-24

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

Sector

Rețele sociale

