ORDER

Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

NumeORDER

PozițieNo.820

Capitalizare de piață$0,00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)4,80%

Ofertă află în circulație252 127 507,64

Ofertă maximă1 000 000 000

Ofertă totală1 000 000 000

Rată de circulație0.2521%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.3760795578853937,2025-01-22

Cel mai mic preț0.07981466770924103,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereOrderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.