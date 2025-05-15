NXPC

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NumeNXPC

PozițieNo.172

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)139.49%

Ofertă află în circulație173,294,248

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.1732%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Cel mai mic preț1.3746442419808618,2025-05-31

Lanț de blocuri publicAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroducereNXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.