NXPC
NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.
NumeNXPC
PozițieNo.172
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață0.0001%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)139.49%
Ofertă află în circulație173,294,248
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.1732%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15
Cel mai mic preț1.3746442419808618,2025-05-31
Lanț de blocuri publicAVAX_CCHAIN
