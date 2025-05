MTRG

Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains

NumeMTRG

PozițieNo.1559

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.52%

Ofertă află în circulație32,276,310

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală48,890,067

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2020-07-15 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.5 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna33.5469599,2021-03-27

Cel mai mic preț0.0701748610505359,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicMTRG

IntroducereMeter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.