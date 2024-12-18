MNRY

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

NumeMNRY

PozițieNo.2228

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.85%

Ofertă află în circulație76,867,131.5

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.0768%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.21100218257573045,2024-12-18

Cel mai mic preț0.005071770893518676,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

