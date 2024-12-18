MNRY
Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.
NumeMNRY
PozițieNo.2228
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.85%
Ofertă află în circulație76,867,131.5
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.0768%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.21100218257573045,2024-12-18
Cel mai mic preț0.005071770893518676,2025-04-07
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
