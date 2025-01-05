MICRO

MicroGPT is an advanced AI platform designed to streamline and democratize software development for developers of all levels. Offering real-time coding suggestions, IDE integration, and a unique "Code to Earn" rewards system, MicroGPT empowers users to code efficiently and collaboratively across mobile, web, and desktop. With an emphasis on accessibility and productivity,

PozițieNo.1743

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.04%

Ofertă află în circulație749,486,183

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.7494%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.055855382276555225,2025-01-05

Cel mai mic preț0.002778964374680218,2025-04-17

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

